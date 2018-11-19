Santos did not attempt any field goals and was perfect on all five extra-point attempts in the Buccaneers' 38-35 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Santos maximized his opportunities, drilling every extra-point try he was afforded. The veteran kicker has the talent to stabilize the team's placekicking position, considering he brought a respectable 84.1 percent career success rate into Tampa. He'll look to log his first field-goal opportunities in a Week 12 matchup versus the 49ers.