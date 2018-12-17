Santos made field-goal attempts of 21 and 28 yards and did not have any extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 20-12 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Santos had likely prompted at least some concern after missing two field goals in Week 14, but he alleviated those worries to an extent by drilling two makeable tries Sunday. He was shut out of the extra-point category, however, as the Bucs opted to go for two after their lone touchdown of the day. The weather conditions and defensive matchup should both be at least slightly more favorable in a Week 16 matchup versus the Cowboys, which should afford Santos an uptick in scoring opportunities.