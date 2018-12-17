Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Regains confidence in Week 15 loss
Santos made field-goal attempts of 21 and 28 yards and did not have any extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 20-12 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
Santos had likely prompted at least some concern after missing two field goals in Week 14, but he alleviated those worries to an extent by drilling two makeable tries Sunday. He was shut out of the extra-point category, however, as the Bucs opted to go for two after their lone touchdown of the day. The weather conditions and defensive matchup should both be at least slightly more favorable in a Week 16 matchup versus the Cowboys, which should afford Santos an uptick in scoring opportunities.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: First stumbles in new uniform•
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Keeps rolling in Week 13 win•
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Keeps ledger flawless in win•
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Perfect in team debut•
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Inks deal with Buccaneers•
-
Cairo Santos: Cut loose by Rams•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...