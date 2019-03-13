Santos will re-sign with the Buccaneers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Santos played in nine games between the Buccaneers and Rams in 2018, converting 14 of 18 field goals and five of six extra points. He could have light competition during the offseason and training camp from Danish kicker Phillip Anderesen, who last played in the German Football League. Nevertheless, the job belongs to Santos unless he loses it.

