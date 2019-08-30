Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Single kick attempt in finale
Santos converted his only kick attempt, an extra-point try, in the Buccaneers' 17-15 preseason win over the Cowboys on Thursday.
Santos once again missed out on showing what he could do on a long field-goal attempt, closing out his competition with rookie Matt Gay with a whimper by only having a chance to try a 23-yard field goal and Thursday's extra-point try over the last two exhibitions. Gay seems like a virtual lock for a roster spot following his excellent summer, although Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports that at one point it was believed the Buccaneers might opt to keep both Santos and Gay on the initial 53-man roster. Meanwhile, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Gay getting the call for Thursday's 53-yard attempt, which he converted, was actually an error, however. ""I really wanted Cairo to get that kick. I was really (ticked) because he was supposed to get that kick because he got 55-(yards) in pre-game. I wanted him to get his shot at the long one and we kind of messed that up on the sideline".
