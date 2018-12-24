Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Solid afternoon in defeat
Santos made field-goal attempts of 37 and 45 yards while misfiring 52-yard try in the Buccaneers 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. He also drilled both of his extra-point attempts.
The 27-year-old's one miss was relatively excusable considering the distance, and Santos had a solid eight-point afternoon overall by making his other four kicks. The five-year veteran is 7-for-10 on field goals and has drilled all 15 of his extra points since joining the Bucs in Week 11. He'll be a serviceable fantasy option once again in the Week 17 finale against the Falcons and likely has done enough to be considered as a leading candidate for the placekicking role in 2019.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Regains confidence in Week 15 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: First stumbles in new uniform•
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Keeps rolling in Week 13 win•
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Keeps ledger flawless in win•
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Perfect in team debut•
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Inks deal with Buccaneers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...