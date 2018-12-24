Santos made field-goal attempts of 37 and 45 yards while misfiring 52-yard try in the Buccaneers 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. He also drilled both of his extra-point attempts.

The 27-year-old's one miss was relatively excusable considering the distance, and Santos had a solid eight-point afternoon overall by making his other four kicks. The five-year veteran is 7-for-10 on field goals and has drilled all 15 of his extra points since joining the Bucs in Week 11. He'll be a serviceable fantasy option once again in the Week 17 finale against the Falcons and likely has done enough to be considered as a leading candidate for the placekicking role in 2019.