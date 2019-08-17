Santos made his only field goal, a 23-yard attempt, in the Buccaneers' 16-14 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday. He did not attempt an extra point.

To his credit, Santos nailed his chip-shot try, and he's enjoyed a solid summer all the way around. However, to the veteran's chagrin, rookie Matt Gay has been every bit as good, arguably has a stronger leg, and nailed a 48-yard attempt to win the game Friday. Santos is increasingly looking like a potential tough-luck loser of the heated job battle, but he should get at least one more opportunity to make his case in next Friday's exhibition against the Browns.

