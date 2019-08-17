Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Successful on only field-goal try
Santos made his only field goal, a 23-yard attempt, in the Buccaneers' 16-14 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday. He did not attempt an extra point.
To his credit, Santos nailed his chip-shot try, and he's enjoyed a solid summer all the way around. However, to the veteran's chagrin, rookie Matt Gay has been every bit as good, arguably has a stronger leg, and nailed a 48-yard attempt to win the game Friday. Santos is increasingly looking like a potential tough-luck loser of the heated job battle, but he should get at least one more opportunity to make his case in next Friday's exhibition against the Browns.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Excelling early in camp•
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Remains in Tampa•
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Perfect in finale•
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Solid afternoon in defeat•
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Regains confidence in Week 15 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: First stumbles in new uniform•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB1 strategy
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Gordon Reinstated: Still star potential?
Josh Gordon has been officially reinstated, giving the Patriots' offense the No. 1 option they...
-
News & notes: New No. 1 WR in Miami?
Catch up on the latest injuries, news, and notes from around the NFL as we go deeper into preseason...