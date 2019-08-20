Santos, who's seen rookie Matt Gay take the first two 40-yard-plus field-goal attempts of preseason, will get the first long attempt in Friday's preseason game against the Browns, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Santos is in a curious position this preseason, as he's done nothing to lose his inherent advantage as the incumbent kicker yet is nevertheless perceived to now be the underdog to rookie Matt Gay. The veteran is still considered to be a legitimate contender for the kicking job in the eyes of coach Bruce Arians, but Santos likely has a particularly small margin for error at this point thanks to Gay's impressive head start.