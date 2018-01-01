Buccaneers' Caleb Benenoch: Injures knee after returning Sunday
Benenoch is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints with a knee injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Benenoch exited earlier in the game with an ankle injury but was able to return, only to sustain the knee injury. Leonard Webster will take over at right tackle if Benenoch is unable to return again.
