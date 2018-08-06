Benenoch (knee) did not participate in Monday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Benenoch remains sidelined due to an injury sustained in Friday's camp, which does not seem to be related to the knee injury Benenoch suffered last December. The 23-year-old is expected to start at right guard for the Buccaneers, assuming he can return to health without issue.