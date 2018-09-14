Buccaneers' Caleb Benenoch: Practices in full Friday
Benenoch (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Benenoch is likely to suit up against the Eagles on Sunday, now that he's returned to practice. The starting right guard has been nursing a knee injury since the preseason, so he could play on a limited snap count.
