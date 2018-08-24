Benenoch (knee) is not expected to play in Friday's matchup with the Lions, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Benenoch has been dealing with his knee injury for over two weeks and his return timetable remains unclear. He's expected to start at right tackle when he returns to health, which the team hopes is prior to their Week 1 showdown with the Saints.

