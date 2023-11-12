Kancey (quadriceps) is good to go for Sunday's tilt against the Titans.
Kancey logged consecutive limited practices to close out the week before drawing a questionable tag. It looks like he is feeling well enough to play through any lingering issues. As a result, look for him to take on his usual role at defensive end.
