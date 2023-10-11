Kancey (calf) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Kancey missed Tampa Bay's last three games leading up to their Week 5 bye, but that time off seems to have been enough to get him back to full strength for Week 6. He'll step back into a rotational role on the Buccaneers' defensive line Sunday versus the Lions.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Will miss another game•
-
Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Ruled out for Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Misses first practice of week•
-
Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Won't play vs. Bears•
-
Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Sits out Wednesday practice•
-
Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Considered day-to-day•