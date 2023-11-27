Kancey recorded three tackles (two solo) including a sack and a pass defensed in Sunday's 27-20 loss at the Colts.

Kancey built on his promising rookie season in Week 12, registering in the sack column for the third time this season. His 44 defensive snaps were also good for his second most of the year. He projects to see a healthy dose of pass-rushing opportunities in Week 13 versus the Panthers.