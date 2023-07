Kancey (calf) left practice Sunday on a cart, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Kancey pulled his right leg up after doing a drill and was taken out of practice shortly after. Laine noted that it looked to be a calf injury and the cart could just be a precautionary measure given the hot weather. Kancey was taken by the Buccaneers with the 19th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after recording 31 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his final season at Pittsburgh.