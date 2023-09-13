Kancey (calf) is day-to-day after aggravating his calf injury in the season opener against the Vikings, JC Allen of Bucs Gameday reports.

Kancey didn't play in the second half of the win over Minnesota, but an MRI revealed no further damage to his calf. The rookie first-round pick's practice participation, or lack thereof, ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears should provide insight on how likely Kancey is to take the field against Chicago.