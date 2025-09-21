Kancey (pectoral) is expected to miss the rest of the regular season but could return for the playoffs if the Buccaneers advance to at least the divisional round, Bobby Kownack of NFL.com reports.

Kancey underwent surgery this past week to repair a torn pectoral muscle that he suffered during the Buccaneers' Week 2 win over the Texans. The timeline to recover from the procedure will keep the 2023 first-rounder sidelined for the rest of the regular season, but there is optimism that Kancey could be back at some point in the playoffs if Tampa Bay advances far enough. Kancey's absence means the Bucs will lean more heavily on Elijah Simmons and Greg Gaines to serve in a rotational role on the defensive line behind Elijah Roberts, Logan Hall and Vita Vea.