The Buccaneers designated Kancey (pectoral) to return to practice Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Kancey tore a pectoral muscle Week 2 against Houston and was consequently placed on IR. He was originally expected to be out through the regular season, which may still be the case, though his return to practice Wednesday means he's technically eligible to be activated at any time and could play as soon as this Sunday versus Miami. Kancey recorded 7.5 sacks across 12 regular-season games last year and should provide a boost to the Bucs' pass rush when/if he returns.