Kancey is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Texans due to a pectoral injury.

Kancey went to the locker room early in the second quarter to undergo further tests to determine the severity of his pectoral injury. Greg Gaines and rookie fifth-rounder Elijah Roberts should see more snaps on the Bucs' defensive line for as long as Kancey is sidelined.

