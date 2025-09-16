Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Exits with pectoral injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kancey is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Texans due to a pectoral injury.
Kancey went to the locker room early in the second quarter to undergo further tests to determine the severity of his pectoral injury. Greg Gaines and rookie fifth-rounder Elijah Roberts should see more snaps on the Bucs' defensive line for as long as Kancey is sidelined.
