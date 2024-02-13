Kancey posted 26 tackles (19 solo), including four sacks, and one pass defensed across 14 regular-season games in 2023. He added six tackles (four solo), including 1.5 sacks, and a pass defensed in two postseason contests.

The active rookie 19th overall pick got his career off to a modest start thanks to a training camp calf injury he reaggravated in the season-opening clash against the Vikings after just 11 snaps, leading to absences in Weeks 2-4. However, Kancey settled in upon returning, not missing a game the rest of the way and delivering fairly consistent production. Kancey began to display his knack for disrupting offensive backfields as the campaign unfolded, although he did hit a lull down the stretch by not recording a regular-season sack after Week 14. Nevertheless, the Pittsburgh product enjoyed a resurgence in two playoff contests with his 1.5 sacks, and expectations will undoubtedly be much higher for him in Year 2 now that he has a full year of experience under his belt.