Kancey (calf) practiced fully Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Vikings, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Per Jenna Laine of ESPN, coach Todd Bowles said Kancey would be a game-time decision Sunday. Friday marked Kancey's first full practice since suffering a strained calf July 30, but it's a good sign that the 2023 first-round pick ramped up his participation from unavailable Wednesday to limited Thursday and full Friday.