Kancey, who's played in just 26 of a possible 34 regular-season games over his first two seasons due to calf issues, is prioritizing his health going into his third NFL campaign, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The 2023 first-round pick has still managed to accumulate 11.5 sacks among his 54 total tackles over those first two seasons, so the upside for elite IDP production certainly seems to be there if Kancey can remain on the field for all 17 games. Kancey has been particularly adept at nullifying the size disadvantage he usually finds himself in with quickness and technique, enough to have accumulated 29 total QB hits and 70 pressures thus far in his young career. Head coach Todd Bowles notes the coaching and training staff is honed in on helping Kancey play a full season as one half of a fearsome interior-line duo with 2018 first-rounder Vita Vea. "We're monitoring that every day," Bowles said. "He's feeling great right now. As time goes forward, we've just got to make sure we continue to monitor the things he does and how he gets warmed up and everything else, and that it doesn't boil over into that."