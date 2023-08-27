Head coach Todd Bowles noted Sunday that he's "hopeful" that Kancey (calf) will progress and be ready for the Bucs' season opener against the Vikings on Sept. 10, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kancey has missed most of training camp since straining his calf on July 30 and sat out of all three preseason games. He did shed his calf brace Saturday, but has yet to be cleared to return. Kancey impressed early in camp with his quickness and pass-rush moves and should assume a pivotal role on the defensive front once he's fully healthy.