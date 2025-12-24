Kancey (pectoral) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Kancey has been on injured reserve since the Buccaneers' Week 2 win over the Texans. The defensive lineman was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and was immediately able to log a limited practice. Immediate practice participation bodes well for the 24-year-old, but he will likely need to practice fully by Friday to avoid an injury designation and play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins.