Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Limited in practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kancey (pectoral) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Kancey has been on injured reserve since the Buccaneers' Week 2 win over the Texans. The defensive lineman was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and was immediately able to log a limited practice. Immediate practice participation bodes well for the 24-year-old, but he will likely need to practice fully by Friday to avoid an injury designation and play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
