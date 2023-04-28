The Buccaneers selected Kancey in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 19th overall.

Tampa Bay could have gone in any direction as it begins its rebuild from the No.19 spot in the first round and it landed on bolstering the trenches as its preferred path. Kancey is an anomaly of a defensive line prospect; his size (6-1, 281 pounds) puts him in the bottom fifth percentile among players at that position group. His 40-yard dash (4.67) was also in the 99th percentile. The Aaron Donald comparisons are too lofty, but Kancey should be able to overcome the size concerns thanks to his athleticism and tenacity. He is quick enough to beat offensive linemen off the snap and find the ball carrier in the backfield. Look for Kancey to line up next to Vita Vea at defensive end for the Bucs.