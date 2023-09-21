Kancey (calf) did not participate at practice Thursday.
Kancey has not played since reaggravating a strained right calf in Week 1, and he's not off to a great start ahead of Monday's game versus the Eagles. He'll probably need to practice in some capacity Friday or Saturday in order to have a chance at suiting up in Week 3.
