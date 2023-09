Kancey (calf) did not practice Monday and his status is uncertain for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Vikings, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Kancey is working to be ready for Week 1, but his chances of suiting up may not become clear until Thursday or Friday. The rookie first-round pick is nursing a right calf staring sustained late July. If he is able to suit up Sunday in Minnesota, the Buccaneers could well opt to put Kancey on a snap count.