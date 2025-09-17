The Bucs placed Kancey (pectoral) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Kancey is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral after he was injured in Monday night's win over the Texans. It's a big blow to the Tampa Bay defense, as Kancey was being counted on for starter's snaps alongside Vita Vea. With Kancey sidelined, Greg Gaines and Elijah Roberts are next up for snaps at defensive tackle for Tampa Bay.