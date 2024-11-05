Kancey recorded two tackles (two solo) including 2.0 sacks during Monday's 30-24 overtime loss at Kansas City.
Kancey got a late start to the 2024 season, but he now has three sacks over his first four games of the year. If he can keep up his current level of production, he'll force his way into the IDP conversation as the second half of the season plays out.
