Kancey (quad) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans.
The 2023 first-round pick out of Pittsburgh popped up on the Buccaneers' injury report earlier in the week with a quad issue, and he recorded limited practice sessions both Thursday and Friday. If Kancey is unable to suit up this weekend, Mike Greene should see an increased role on Tampa Bay's defensive line.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Season-high snap total in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Records sack in Week 6 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Back to full speed Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Will miss another game•
-
Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Ruled out for Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Misses first practice of week•