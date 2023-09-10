Kancey (calf) will not return Sunday against the Vikings, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Kancey came into the day questionable due to a right calf strain, but was ultimately active and started the game. However, the rookie appears to have aggravated the injury and will be sidelined for the remainder of the contest. William Gholston and Mike Greene will now see extra work in the second half.