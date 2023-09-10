Kancey (calf) is active Sunday against the Vikings, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Kancey was able to log a full practice Friday, but he remained questionable on the team's injury report. However, the 2023 first-round selection will suit up, although it's unclear if he'll handle a heavy workload with the significant time missed during camp due to the injury.
