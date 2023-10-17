Kancey posted three tackles (one solo), including a sack and an additional quarterback hit, in the Buccaneers' 20-6 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Kancey missed the last three games with a calf injury, but he made an impact in his first action since logging the first 11 snaps of his career in Week 1 before exiting. The rookie first-round pick is expected to make an impact with his unique athleticism for an interior lineman, and his solid work over 40 snaps Sunday may be a preview of things to come if Kancey can remain healthy.