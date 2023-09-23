Kancey (calf) will miss his second game ina row after being ruled out of Monday's contest against the Eagles, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Kancey has been battling a calf injury he sustained at the beginning of training camp. He was able to make his pro debut in Week 1 against the Vikings but logged just 11 defensive snaps before re-aggravating the injury. Undrafted free agent Mike Greene -- who played in 25 defensive snaps in Week 2 against the Bears and registered a tackle -- is set to once again take on an increased workload, this time against the Eagles' dominant offensive line.