Kancey registered four solo tackles, including a sack, in Sunday's 39-37 loss to the Texans.

Kancey got his second sack of the season when he took down C.J. Stroud towards the end of the second quarter. Three of Kancey's four tackles in the game were for a loss, and most importantly, he played a season-high 52 defensive snaps (84 percent snap share) in Week 9, indicating that the rookie is getting back to full health after missing three games with a calf injury.