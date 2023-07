Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Sunday that Kancey (calf) will be getting an MRI on his right leg, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Kancey went down grabbing his right leg after a drill during Sunday's practice and was carted off the field. Bowles noted that Kancey had a calf strain and the MRI exam will give the Buccaneers a better idea of the severity of the injury.