Kancey will undergo season-ending surgery Friday after an MRI confirmed that he sustained a torn pectoral muscle in Monday's 20-19 win over the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kancey was forced out during the first half of Monday's game, and follow-up imaging Tuesday confirmed the Buccaneers' worst fears. The loss of the 24-year-old for the remainder of the season represents a major hit to the Tampa Bay pass rush, after Kancey accrued 11.5 sacks in 28 games through his first two-plus seasons since entering the league as a first-round selection in 2023. Elijah Roberts and Greg Gaines could both see expanded roles on the defensive line alongside starters Vita Vea and Logan Hall for the duration of the season.