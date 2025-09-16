Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Set to undergo additional imaging
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kancey (pectoral) will undergo additional imaging in Tampa on Tuesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Kancey suffered a pectoral injury in the first half of Monday's 20-19 win over the Texans, ultimately not returning to the contest. The defensive lineman was spotted in a sling, and he's expected to be subject to diagnostic imaging upon his return to Florida in order to identify the severity of his injury.
