Kancey (pectoral) will undergo additional imaging in Tampa on Tuesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Kancey suffered a pectoral injury in the first half of Monday's 20-19 win over the Texans, ultimately not returning to the contest. The defensive lineman was spotted in a sling, and he's expected to be subject to diagnostic imaging upon his return to Florida in order to identify the severity of his injury.