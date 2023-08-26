Kancey recently shed the brace on his calf but remains without a firm timetable for return, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

The rookie first-round pick was carted off the field during a July 30 training camp practice and was given a four-week recovery timetable. Kancey is approaching the end of that timeline without any definitive return date in sight, but there remains a chance he could enjoy a rotational role, at minimum, in Week 1 against the Vikings. The Pittsburgh product consistently turned heads early in camp with his advanced pass-rush moves, quickness, and ability to constantly penetrate the backfield, and he's expected to play a key role in the interior of the defensive line when healthy.