Kancey (pectoral) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The third-year pro from Pittsburgh practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday but will remain on the injured reserve list through Week 17. Kancey has played just 69 defensive snaps across two games this season due to a pectoral injury, recording one total tackle. While he remains sidelined Sunday, expect Elijah Roberts and Logan Hall to operate as the Buccaneers' top defensive ends.