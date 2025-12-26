Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Sidelined for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kancey (pectoral) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The third-year pro from Pittsburgh practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday but will remain on the injured reserve list through Week 17. Kancey has played just 69 defensive snaps across two games this season due to a pectoral injury, recording one total tackle. While he remains sidelined Sunday, expect Elijah Roberts and Logan Hall to operate as the Buccaneers' top defensive ends.
