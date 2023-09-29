Kancey (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Saints, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Kancey played 11 defensive snaps in Week 1 against the Vikings before getting hurt, and he's been sidelined ever since. Logan Hall, Mike Greene, Vita Vea and Greg Gaines should see most of the snaps on coach Todd Bowles' defensive line versus New Orleans. The Bucs have a Week 5 bye, so Kancey will hope to return after that.