Kancey is expected to miss four weeks due to a strained calf suffered Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kancey could still be ready Week 1, but he'll be sidelined for at least the majority of training camp. A first-round selection in the 2023 Draft, Kancey was expected to hold down a starting role on the Buccaneers' defensive line. Even if he is ready to go in the season opener, the 22-year-old may need to be eased back into completion.