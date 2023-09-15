Kancey (calf) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus Chicago, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After not being able to practice at all this week, Kancey will have to sit out of Tampa Bay's matchup versus the Bears in Week 2. In his stead, undrafted rookie Mike Greene could be in line to pick up an increased workload.
