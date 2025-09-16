Kancey (pectoral) has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Texans, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Kancey suffered the injury during a pass rush, and the injury is severe enough for him to miss the rest of Monday night's contest. Elijah Roberts and Greg Gaines will see more snaps the rest of the way in Kancey's absence.