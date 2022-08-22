Gill (foot) was placed on the Buccaneers' injured reserve Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Gill will now be forced to sit out the entirety of the 2022 regular season while on injured reserve, barring any injury settlement this offseason. The 24-year-old was set to step up into a bigger role in Tampa Bay's pass rushing corps behind outside linebackers Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Shaquil Barrett after playing primarily on special teams over his first two seasons. With Gill sidelined, Carl Nassib and Anthony Nelson should now round out the Buccaneers' rotation at edge rusher.