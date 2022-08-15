Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Gill (foot) suffered a lisfranc injury during Saturday's preseason game and will be down for a while, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The severity of the injury is still unknown, but it's a bad break either way for Gill, who was working to earn more reps at outside linebacker after playing most of his snaps on special teams over his first two years. As he works his way back from the injury, Andre Anthony should be in line for more opportunities at practice.