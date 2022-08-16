Gill (foot) received surgery for a Lisfranc injury he sustained during last Saturday's preseason opener against the Dolphins, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The timetable for Gill's recovery is unclear at the moment, but it sounds like head coach Todd Bowles thinks the third-year linebacker could be out for a little while, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. In the Bucs' preseason opener against Miami, Gill recorded four tackles and one sack before exiting the game with his injury. After mostly playing special teams snaps in his first two seasons, the 24-year-old was in line to receive a greater rotational role behind projected starting pass rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, given Jason Pierre-Paul is now a free agent and no longer with the team.