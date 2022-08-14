Gill suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the remainder of Saturday's preseason game against the Dolphins, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The exact nature and severity of Gill's foot injury is still unclear, but it appears significant enough for Tampa Bay to rule him out for the remainder of Saturday's exhibition. The 24-year-old totaled 11 tackles while playing primarily on special teams (232 snaps) over 13 games with the Buccaneers last season, but he figures to vie with Andre Anthony and Elijah Ponder for the team's second-string left outside linebacker spot when healthy this preseason.