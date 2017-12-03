Brate (hip) is active for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Packers.

The fourth-year tight end will hope to boost his numbers back up with the return of James Winston (shoulder) after notching just one reception apiece in the last three games with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center. However, while the quarterback change might help, rookie O.J. Howard's emergence may also continue eating into Brate's opportunities moving forward.

