Brate (hip, knee) is active for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Brate was expected to enjoy active status all along, and he'll find himself in a favorable position for plenty of work Sunday. With DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard both sidelined with ankle injuries -- the latter now on injured reserve -- Brate should slot in alongside starting receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as one of Jameis Winston's primary targets, affording him the opportunity to return to some of his solid early-season production.